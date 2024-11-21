Hinson hopes to continue on U.S. House Select Committee on China

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she’s pleased a panel in the U.S. House that’s been focused on threats from Communist China for the past two years will continue its work in the next congress.

“I really hope I’m still on the Select Committee and I’m excited to hear that this is a bipartisan priority,” Hinson said. “Speaker Johnson has said it would continue to be a priority and I know it was as well for Minority Leader Jeffries.”

The panel has focused on a variety of economic and security issues. Earlier this month, the bipartisan leaders of the committee asked the firms that make computer chips about any ties they may have with China. Hinson said the global supply of computer chips has been and will continue to be a key focus for the committee. “When you talk about chips, Taiwan still certainly under the gun,” Hinson said. “China continues its aggression and continues to step up its military training exercises in the region, so that would be devastating to not just the American economy but the world economy if they were able to disrupt chip manufacturing out of Taiwan.”

Hinson indicated there are concerns that China could disrupt other supply chains, for things like the active ingredients for medicines produced in the United States. “We also are planning to have more of a deep dive, I think, on trade issues. I think trade is going to be a priority for the new administration,” Hinson said. “…You’ll continue to hear our committee do work in that space and try to make some good recommendations on policy.”

Hinson, a Republican from Marion, has been on the House Select Committee on Communist China since its first meeting in early 2023. She was reelected to a third term in the U.S. House earlier this month. The next congress will convene at 11 a.m. Iowa time on January 3, 2025.