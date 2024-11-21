Iowans don’t have to quit smoking cold turkey, just a 30-second delay is a start

Most Iowans who smoke want to quit, according to a tobacco cessation specialist, and today is the day for them to give it try as part of the annual Great American Smokeout.

Andy Link, associate director for cancer centers at the American Cancer Society, says quitting cold turkey is exceptionally hard, as is giving up cigarettes for a full day. He suggests starting out small by just delaying your smoke break.

“Waiting 30 seconds or waiting a minute before they light that next cigarette, that’s actually helping them begin to quit smoking,” Link says, “just changing a pattern, changing a habit a little bit.”

The majority of Iowans don’t smoke and Link has some advice for non-smokers who’d like to encourage their smoking friends to kick the habit.

“Have a sympathetic ear in the sense of, you could ask them questions,” Link says. “What are their triggers? Hey, if all else failed today, can you just maybe not smoke for 30 seconds? Or, what do you need from me? How can I help you?”

Link says the number of smokers in Iowa is falling, but very slowly.

“Thirteen percent of females and 17% of males currently smoke in the state of Iowa,” Link says, “and smoking accounts for about 85% of all the lung cancer cases that are seen in Iowa.” Estimates show 2,700 Iowans will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, while 1,400 of those cases will result in death.

For nearly 50 years, the Smokeout has focused on helping people to quit smoking, and Link says the day also applies to people who vape.

“It is not an alternative for people to not smoke or to quit smoking. It is not a quit smoking aid,” Link says. “Vaping is very much similar to tobacco smoke, and it’s just as addictive, and in our eyes, equal to tobacco smoke.”

Experts at the American Cancer Society are available 24-seven to provide support, from questions about quitting smoking to looking for local resources to help you quit. Call the toll-free Quitline: 800-QUIT-NOW.