Two Georgia residents charged after central Iowa bank robbed

A man and woman from Georgia are in custody after a bank robbery in West Des Moines.

According to a news release from West Des Moines Police, a bank near the Jordan Creek Shopping mall was robbed late Wednesday afternoon and a suspect and a getaway vehicle were identified. State Troopers stopped the vehicle on Interstate-80 near Anita, more than 50 miles from the bank. A man and woman from a county in the southwest Georgia were arrested.

Daniel Mathis of Brainbridge, Georgia, has been charged with first degree theft and second degree robbery. Lisa Haire of Climax, Georgia, has been charged with aiding and abetting those crimes. Both are being held in the county jail in Adel since the bank was in Dallas County.