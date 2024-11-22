Iowa Supreme Court rules carbon pipeline surveyors can access private land

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld a ruling that allows surveyors for a carbon pipeline company onto the land of a Hardin County man,

Kent Kasischke argued that allowing surveyors from Summit Carbon Solutions onto private property violates both the Iowa and U.S. Constitution’s clauses preventing the illegal taking of land.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled Kasischke was properly notified by the company, so he has no right to exclude the surveyors because it does not take away a property right. The unanimous ruling says Iowa has long authorized access to private property to conduct land surveys to determine routes for things such as roadways and utilities.

Here’s the ruling: Summit Surveyor ruling PDF