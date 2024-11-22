State senator from Des Moines concedes after recount

The recount of ballots in a race for a state senate seat in Des Moines has concluded and the incumbent has conceded.

Election night results showed Republican Mike Pike leading State Senator Nate Boulton by two-tenths of a percent — or 44 votes. Senator-elect Pike is a plumber who had never run for office before. Boulton, an attorney, had been expected to compete to be Senate Minority Leader, but has concede the race today. Democrats in the Senate are scheduled to select a floor leader at a private meeting early this evening.

Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said in a social media post late Thursday tht four of the 20 counties in Iowa’s first congressional district have completed recounts and her lead over Democrat Christina Bohannan has grown by two votes. Election Night results showed Bohanann trailing Miller-Meeks by just over 800 votes.

Two other recounts for seats in the state legislature are not yet complete. The closest race is in a state senate district in central Iowa, where certified results showed the incumbent leading by 24 votes. Republican Mark Hanson, a current member of the Dallas County Board of Supervisors, requested a recount in his race against Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott, a state senator who’s a Lutheran minister. In a Scott County race for a seat in the Iowa House, Republican challenger Nathan Ramker asked for a recount. Certified results showed Representative Monica Kurth, a Democrat from Davenport, ahead by a few dozen votes.