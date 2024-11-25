Plan now so you can easily deal with any holiday travel delays

Snow is in the forecast this week as travelers prepare to head out for Thanksgiving. AAA Iowa spokesman, Brian Ortner says now is a good time to be sure you are ready for whatever pops up.

“Plan for the unexpected, because you never know whether you’re flying or you’re driving, just like in life, things could happen,” Ortner says. He says the weather can change quickly and now is a good time to review what your airline requires if you need to make a change. “If your flight is delayed or your flight is canceled, make sure you know your options,” he says. “Have your information with you, have contact information with you of your you know your travel agent if you booked yourself, have the app, that customer service line, to be able to make those changes. If they would need to happen to make them happen quicker.”

The same thing applies if you are out on the road and the weather changes. “Pack those emergency kits in your car. Again. It’s part of planning. Have blankets, water, portable battery charger, phone number of your insurance company or your Roadside Service Company, just to make sure if something does happen to your vehicle, you’re ready to be prepared,” Ortner says. “And we have time before the holiday to get that routine maintenance done. That is a key factor in helping avoid those unexpected situations with your car.”

Ortner says it’s better to do the pre-planning and not have to use any of those options than it is to be scrambling and trying to come up with a plan once you are on the way.