Recount in central Iowa race shows Democrat Trone Garriott won

The Dallas County Auditor has announced the results of a recount in a central Iowa legislative race and the winner is claiming victory, but the second-place finisher has not conceded.

Certified results from a dozen days ago showed State Senator Sarah Trone Garriott, a Democrat from West Des Moines, had a 24 vote lead over Republican Mark Hanson. The recount found Trone Garriott’s lead was 29 votes. Hanson, the challenger, is a member of the Dallas County Board of Supervisors. Hanson told The Des Moines Register the board will meet tomorrow to review the results of the recount.

The recount in Iowa’s first district congressional race has not been completed. According to the National Republican Congressional Committee, only nine of the 20 counties in the district had completed recounts by Friday. Certified results showed Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks leading Democrat Christina Bohannan by just over 800 votes and Bohannan asked for a recount.

Scott County election officials have begun recounts in that race today and in a race in Davenport for a seat in the Iowa House. The certified results from two weeks ago showed the incumbent Democrat in the district led the Republican challenger by just 45 votes.