CEO of Dubuque’s Q Casino resigns, casino expansion to continue

The president and CEO of one of Dubuque’s casinos is resigning after three years on the job.

Alex Dixon, president and CEO of the Q Casino and Resort, announced his resignation during the Dubuque Racing Association’s monthly board meeting today. The DRA is the non-profit that holds the licenses for both casinos in Dubuque. According to a news release, Dixon will leave the job January 15 “to pursue a leadership opportunity” in another state. The non-profit’s chairman says the renovation and expansion of the Q casino will continue on schedule, along with development of Schmitt Island in the Mississippi River as an entertainment destination with an outdoor ampitheater and a 90 room hotel.

The Q Casino — formerly known as the Mystique — used to be connected to the greyhound race track in Dubuque. The track closed two and a half years ago. The other greyhound race track in Iowa, in Council Bluffs, closed in 2006.