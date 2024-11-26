Cold weather coming for Thanksgiving

If you are driving for the Thanksgiving holiday National Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Dodson says roads should be clear of snow and ice.

“We’ve got some low chances for some precipitation, mainly on Wednesday. Those are favoring southern Iowa right now, and those are going to be looks like, mostly during the day,” Dodson says. He says temperatures will be warm enough early on to keep away snow. “We’ve got a high in southern Iowa around 45-44-45 degrees, so looking like probably some rain falling along the Iowa, Missouri border,” he says, “so if you’re heading south, you might see some of that. It really gets more concerning. I guess when we get into the evening.”

Dodson says you might see some light snow later Wednesday. “When that sun sets, temperatures are cooling off. We could see a few flurries as that occurs, if there is some lingering precipitation as it starts to cool off. But we’re not expecting much for amounts as that occurs. So you could see some wintry precip falling from the sky, but at the moment, we’re not expecting anything significant,” Dodson says.

The dropping temperatures Wednesday will carry through the holiday Thursday an into the weekend. “Once we get into Thanksgiving Day temperatures are going to really start cooling off. And then, especially as we go into the holiday weekend as well, Black Friday and into the weekend,” Dodson says. “On Thursday, we’re going to be looking at temperatures highs in the upper 20s in the north, and then right around freezing in Central and South. And then as we get into Friday and Saturday, we’re going to see highs falling into the 20s, mid 20s, and overnight lows in the teens to even single digits across northern Iowa.”

Dodson says that is well below average for this time of year.