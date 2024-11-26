Ernst presents Trump team with ideas for carving waste out of federal budget

Senator Joni Ernst says she’s led a “squeal team” of staff who’ve come up with ideas that would chop at least $1 trillion out of the federal budget. She’s presented the list to the businessmen President-elect Trump has asked to lead his Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

Ernst recently went to Florida and met with DOGE co-leader Vivek Ramaswamy. “At the end of the weekend, I was able to huddle up with President Trump and Elon Musk and Howard Lutnick (Trump’s pick for Commerce Secretary), all of them very interested in saving our taxpayers’ dollars,” Ernst says. “I was able to walk them through my ideas, my decade’s worth of work with my ‘squeal team’ and they were over the moon and very excited about our contributions.”

Ernst was first elected in to the U.S. Senate in 2014 after running an ad promising to — in her words — “make ’em squeal” in Washington. Ernst said one of her most important recommendations relates to unused federal office space and federal employees who are working from home.

“Those employees need to come back to work and utilize the office space that we’re paying for,” Ernst said, “or if their agencies say: ‘We don’t need them working from an office building,’ then let’s get rid of that underutilized or vacant space.”

According to Ernst, it costs nearly $16 billion a year to lease, maintain and pay the utility bills for federal government office space. Ernst’s budget cutting list also calls for collecting millions of unpaid taxes from Internal Revenue Service employees and contractors, “so if we could get those dollars in the door, that would be great. There are also secret slush funds that exist out there,” she said.

Billions of dollars set aside to deal with COVID hasn’t been spent and Ernst said it is no longer needed for that purpose. “And then we’ve got all these ‘billion dollar boondoggles’ that are over budget and behind schedule,” Ernst said. “There are several projects for trains in California. One of them costs us $1.8 million per day to build and it’s still a decade away from completion. We need to scratch it.”

One of the penny-pinching ideas on Ernst’s list calls for changing the composition of two coins. According to Ernst, it costs the government three cents to produce each penny and over 11 cents to produce each nickel. Ernst is the leader of a new group of Senate Republicans who call themselves the DOGE Caucus.