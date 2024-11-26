Luther College student charged with felony over alleged online threat

A Luther College student has been charged after allegedly posting threats on social media early Monday.

Decorah Police says 20-year-old Peter Bumba of Illinois has been charged with terroristic threats, a Class D Felony. A post on Instagram referred to a violent anime series and suggested killing 80% of students at Luther and police say Bumba confessed the post was his.

A search of Bumba’s room and vehicle found no weapons and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to Decorah or Luther College.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)