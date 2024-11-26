Top Iowa teachers could get $2500 per year bonuses

Governor Kim Reynolds is using $8.5 million of federal pandemic relief funds to provide bonuses to teachers whose students make big gains in the classroom.

The money may be used to supplement the salaries of the top 10% of teachers in a district whose students show their reading, math, and other skills have advanced beyond their grade level. Each Iowa school district may apply for up to half a million dollars in grant money for the current year and another $500,000 in the next academic year.

An individual teacher may receive a bonus of up to $2500 in both years. Schools have until January 10 to apply for the grants.