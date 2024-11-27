37-year-long effort to close 300 ag drainage wells in Iowa concludes

A state-led effort to identify and close dozens of ag drainage wells in Iowa has been completed.

The project began in 1987 with the passage of the Iowa Groundwater Protection Act. State officials determined about 300 structures had been drilled to drain water, so fields could be planted with crops. The last group of uncapped ag drainage wells was near Gilmore City.

“They were kind of a tough group of seven that were located in Humboldt County, along Highway 3,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “There was a reason they were last, because they were very challenging, but we came up with a really creative solution to finish that task.”

Iowa farmers dug ag drainage wells in the late 1800s and early 1900s. “To drain the landscape, really an effective way to do so was to punch down through the limestone and drain that water right down into the ground, right into the aquifer,” Naig said during an interview with Radio Iowa. “Of course, we realized and now know how bad of an idea that was from the potential to pollute the groundwater.”

About a third of the ag drainage wells that were initially identified were either non-functioning or closed by private landowners, sometimes with assistance from the state’s Watershed Review Board. The effort to close the remaining 195 wells began in 1997. After $25 million from the state and nearly $12 million from landowners and other sources, the project is done.

“It’s a testament to a tremendous amount of partners — county supervisors; soil and water conservative districts; many, many landowners throughout the years saying, ‘Yes,’ — working in a collaborative way,” Naig said, “and we were able to make that announcement this fall.”

Most of the ag drainage wells were located in and around Humboldt, Pocahontas and Wright Counties. “Each one of these wells was unique,” Naig told Radio Iowa. “It did take folks that were trained in understanding, engineers that could look at this and really craft a solution for each one.”

Some drainage was re-routed into tile lines that were close to the surface of the soil, but Naig said wetlands were created in other areas where there was no where to drain the water. It took six years of planning and construction to close the final seven ag drainage wells in Humboldt County. Naig said the project involved eight different properties and 13 different landowners who agreed with the plan to create a 137 acre wetland.