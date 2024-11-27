Miller-Meeks wins recount in Iowa’s first congressional district

National media outlets are declaring Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks the winner of the recount of votes in the 20 counties that make up the first congressional district.

Official results confirmed earlier this month by county officials showed Miller-Meeks ahead of Democrat Christina Bohannan by just over 800 votes and Bohannan asked for a recount. Now, according to results obtained by the Associated Press, Miller-Meeks finished 798 votes ahead of Bohannan in the recount.

The race was considered among the most competitive U.S. House contests in the country and marked the second time a Miller-Meeks opponent sought a recount. Miller-Meeks won her first term in the U-S House back in 2020 by a margin of just six votes.

Bohannan issued a concession statement this afternoon, thanking election officials and volunteers for working “tirelessly to ensure every lawful vote was counted.” Miller-Meeks declared victory on Election Night, saying she expected to carry Washington County, which had not yet reported results. Bohannan finished about seven points behind Miller-Meeks in 2022. This year’s margin was under 1%.