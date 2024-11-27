NW Iowa bridge destroyed by flooding replaced, traffic flowing on new structure

A northwest Iowa bridge destroyed by flooding in June has been replaced and, after five months of detours, the new bridge opened to traffic last night.

In August, the flood damaged remnants of the bridge on U.S. Highway 18 over Stoney Creek in Clay County, near the town of Everly, were removed. Construction crews were able to complete work on the new bridge about a month earlier than scheduled. Next spring, crews will plant grass around the bridge site and do some stabilization work on the riverbank and around the bridge.

Iowa DOT officials say all the bridges and roads damaged by the historic flooding in northwest Iowa this past June are now open to traffic.