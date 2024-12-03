Central Iowa airport launches program for travelers with hidden conditions

People with hidden disabilities like autism, Crohn’s disease, diabetes or Alzheimer’s can now receive extra support at the Des Moines International Airport by wearing a sunflower lanyard or pin.

The sunflower symbol is intended to subtly let staff know that an adult or child requires extra time due to a hidden disability.

Airport executive director Kevin Foley says staff who interact with passengers at check-in counters, TSA and in restaurants have been trained on the program.

“Even an individual with no disability that doesn’t travel frequently, oftentimes can need additional understanding,” Foley says, “so this just identifies those who we should be giving additional patience to.”

People can pick up lanyards or pins for free at places like Broadlawns Medical Center, ChildServe and the Alzheimer’s Association. People do not need to show proof of a diagnosis in order to receive a lanyard or pin.

Foley says no changes were made to services the airport offers but the sunflower is meant to subtly notify staff.

“It just identifies them, not secretly but kind of covertly that, ‘Hey, I need some additional patience, some additional understanding,’ to help them get through this process,” he says.

The airport is just the second place in Iowa to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program and is one of more than 280 airports across the world taking part.

(By Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)