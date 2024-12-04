Slain United Healthcare CEO was an Iowa native

There is a Iowa connection to today’s shooting of the CEO of United HealthCare in New York City.

Fifty-year-old Brian Thompson was a 1993 graduate of South Hamilton High School in Jewell. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting in 1997. Thompson has been the CEO of United HealthCare since 2021. He had been living in Minnesota.

Thompson was in New York attending an investor conference for United Health Care at the time. Police in New York continue with their investigation into the shooting of Thompson.

South Hamilton Superintendent Heather Holm said that Thompson was class valedictorian in 1993. He was also a star athlete, Homecoming king, and a respected leader in the community.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)