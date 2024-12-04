State board rules Woodbury official violated Iowa labor law

The Iowa Employment Appeal Board has ruled a Woodbury County Supervisor violated Iowa labor law by interfering with the constitutional rights of county workers who are members of a union.

The board’s ruling refers to a news release Woodbury County Board of Supervisors chair Matthew Ung issued in late August, after local union members rejected a deal for better wages and benefits for lawyers in the county attorney’s office. Ung said the rejection endangered public safety and Ung promised county workers increased pay and benefits if they dissolved their union.

Ung has been ordered to make an official statement, admitting his promise of better pay if the union went away violated state law. Copies of Ung’s statement are to be posted for 30 days in places where Woodbury County employees regularly see notices about their employment. Ung says he’ll comply and won’t appeal the decision.

Todd Copley, president of AFSCME Council 61, which represents Woodbury County employees says the decision sends “a clear message that union-busting has no place in our state.”

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City/O. Kay Henderson Radio Iowa)