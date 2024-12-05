Ernst says vetting of Trump pick Hegseth to continue

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is not yet ready to say how she’ll vote on President-elect Trump’s pick to head the Pentagon.

During an appearance on Fox News today, Ernst indicated she has not gotten to yes on Pete Hegseth’s nomination to be U.S. Secretary of Defense. Ernst said she had a “very thorough discussion” with Hegseth on Wednesday about allegations that have been made against him. Ernst, the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate, is a sexual assault survivor. Ernst said on Fox that “a number senators” want to make sure that “any allegations against Hegseth have been cleared” before his confirmation vote.

Ernst indicated the vetting of Hegseth will continue for “the next month or so,” until his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Ernst is a member of the panel. Another Republican on the committee praised Hegseth after meeting with him today. However, South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds said he wants Hegseth to be able to respond publicly to the accusations against him at the committee’s confirmation hearing in January.