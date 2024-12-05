House fire in Council Bluffs kills one, injures one

A southwestern Iowa woman has died after being injured in a house fire Wednesday night.

Council Bluffs Fire Department officials say 70-year-old Peggy Lee Rayner was one of four people in a home at 2007 7th Avenue that caught fire at around 11:20 p.m.

Another resident, Fayth Rayner, was treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital, and was said to be in stable condition. Two other occupants were not injured.

The blaze was initially reported to have started in the basement, but when firefighters arrived, they encountered smoke coming from the back of the residence.

Crews entered the home and found Peggy Rayner in a basement bedroom. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Council Bluffs Fire Marshal’s Office.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)