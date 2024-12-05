IRS says tax scams increase as the year winds down

The Internal Revenue Service is holding a National Tax Security Awareness Week. IRS spokesman, Christopher Miller says holiday scams ramp up in December, especially ones involving taxes.

“And these frequently involve unexpected good news, like you have a tax refund waiting. But they may also involve variants which tell people they’ve got a tax bill or maybe tax documents available to download. It’s all a scam,” he says. Miller says that’s not the way the organization operates. “The IRS does not contact people via email or text, and we don’t ask people for their personally identifiable information. That’s a big red flag,” he says. Miller says scams involving holiday packages also ramp up in an effort to get your personal information.

You can prevent big problems by being aware. “Remember, don’t click on anything unknown, even if you just ordered gifts and you’re expecting packages, double check before you click,” Miller says. Miller says catching the scammers is not easy. “A lot of times these crooks are operating from places that are abroad or they’re simply not easily tracked down. And once they have your personal information, whether it’s your credit card or a password, they have the time to do bad things quickly, and there’s not time to stop them, even if authorities could,” he says.

This is the ninth annual Tax Security Awareness Week, and Miller says they keep on reminding you about the dangers of scammers because the scammers are not letting up.