Hinson bill on Chinese trade violations passes House

A bill Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson sponsored to target China for its trade violations has passed the House.

“This bill puts American industry, manufacturing, and workers first,” Hinson said during remarks on the House floor.

The bill would expand the authority of U.S. Department of Justice officials to prosecute international trade crimes, like forced labor and efforts to evade U-S tariffs. It also allows the agency to pursue civil and criminal lawsuits at the same time.

“Despite the sheer volume of trade-related crime, the Department of Justice remains inadequately equipped to effectively detect, investigate, and prosecute such offenses,” Hinson said.

“While tariffs are one tool in our toolkit to level the playing field, we also must enforce our trade laws and hold China accountable for repeated violations that have a catastrophic impact on American workers and industry.”

Hinson cited the example of a Chinese car manufacturer that was shipping its products to Thailand to avoid U.S. customs duties. She said the ripple effect led to layoffs at an Illinois company. “Sunsong is far from the only Chinese company taking action to exploit our trade system to bolster China’s non-market economy,,” she said, “crippling American industry and manufacturing, threatening workers’ wages and livelihoods, and enabling slave labor.”

Hinson said cracking down on China’s unfair trade practices will bring more of the supply chain back inside the United States and boost domestic manufacturing. Hinson, a Republican from Marion, has been on the House Select Committee on China and hopes to remain on the recently-created panel when the next congress convenes in 2025.