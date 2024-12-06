Man in critical condition after shooting in Clarke County

A Woodburn man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Clarke County.

Information from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call early Thursday afternoon about a shooting. Deputies found 35-year-old Tyler Sutton with a gunshot wound at a home in rural New Virginia. Sutton was flown to a Des Moines hospital in critical condition.

Thirty-two-year-old George Douglas of Woodburn made the 911 call and was arrested and charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, and possession of a firearm by a felon. No other details have been released.