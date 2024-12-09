Iowa State players sweep Big 12 awards

Iowa State’s Keshon Gilbert (player) and Joshua Jefferson (newcomer) captured Big 12 men’s basketball weekly awards, as they led the Cyclones to a 2-0 week, including an 81-70 win over then-No. 5 Marquette.

Gilbert had a game-high 24 points in the 81-70 victory over the Golden Eagles, dishing out seven assists in the game, becoming the first player to accomplish that stat line against a ranked team this season. The sociology major from St. Louis, Missouri followed with a 16-point performance in 26 minutes played in a blowout against Jackson State, adding four rebounds and five assists to his ledger. The senior guard finished the week averaging 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.0 steals, one of just four players nationally with those numbers. It is his second career Big 12 Player of the Week selection, earning the nod in back-to-back weeks.

Jefferson had a pair of double doubles to average 12.5 points and 12.5 rebounds, the only Big 12 player to post those marks over the week. The forward from Las Vegas went 7-of-10 from the field to score 15 points with 12 rebounds against Marquette, then had a 10-point, 13-rebound game against the Tigers. It is the first Big 12 weekly honor for the junior pre-liberal studies major.