Senator Ernst says she supports Hegseth ‘through this process’

Senator Joni Ernst — facing a fierce backlash from Trump supporters — has issued a positive statement about Trump’s pick to head the Pentagon.

Ernst had previously said Pete Hegseth would have to answer “tough questions” about alleged sexual indiscretions as well as financial irregularities at non-profit veterans groups he led. Ernst noted this weekend that as Defense Secretary, Hegseth would be managing an $877 billion budget.

Now, after a third meeting with Hegseth, Ernst said the two have had “encouraging conversations.” Ernst ended her statement with this sentence: “As I support Pete through this process, I look forward to a fair hearing based on truth, not anonymous sources.”

Ernst’s current term as a U.S. Senator expires at the end of 2026 and she has not announced whether she’ll seek reelection. Some prominent Trump supporters have posted statements online, saying they would support a candidate who’d challenge Ernst in a 2026 Republican Primary.