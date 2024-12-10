Grassley: If FBI Director Wray doesn’t quit, he’ll be fired

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley sent an 11-page letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday, expressing a vote of “no confidence” in Wray’s ability to continue leading the bureau.

“I specifically left out the word resign,” Grassley says. “I think you can read that I’m very dissatisfied with him, and I think the writing’s on the wall of what he should do, and if he doesn’t do it, I think he’ll be fired by the new president.”

Grassley also met Monday with Kash Patel, who President-elect Trump plans to nominate to become the new FBI director. Grassley says, “If the position becomes open — and it will — and Kash is formally nominated, you can expect I’ll hold a fair hearing for him in the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

Seven years ago, Wray was nominated for the post by then-President Trump and Grassley presided over the confirmation hearing, which resulted in Wray securing a ten-year term as the FBI’s director.

“In those seven years, Director Wray has broken the promises that he made during his nomination hearing and the pledges he made since he was nominated,” Grassley says. “The FBI needs transparency and everybody knows real reform so they can properly serve the American people.”

Grassley says Wray has failed in the fundamental duties as director, singling out what he calls “an invasive and unwarranted FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.” In the letter, Grassley tells Wray that his failures “are serious enough and their pattern widespread enough to have shattered my confidence in your leadership.”

“We always ask the question, will you appear before Congress if we call you? Two weeks ago, he didn’t go to a House committee meeting, he refused to go,” Grassley says. “Not protecting whistle blowers, not responding to documents that we have requested.”

After his meeting with Patel, Grassley released a statement saying, “As a former congressional investigator himself, Kash understands that cooperation with Congress is not optional and whistleblower protection is essential.”