Special Elections in Guthrie, Hamilton and Winneshiek Counties

Voting is underway today in three special elections in Iowa.

In northeast Iowa, three candidates are vying for a vacancy on the Decorah City Council. Decorah, with a population above 7500, is the largest city in Winneshiek County.

In north central Iowa, a member of the Jewell City Council resigned several months ago and there is one candidate on today’s ballot seeking to replace him. Jewell, in Hamilton County, had a population of about 1200 in the 2020 Census.

In Guthrie County, voters are choosing the trustees for Rural Improvement Zones around Diamondhead Lake near Dexter and Lake Panorama, which is on the north edge of Panora. Both are private lakes.