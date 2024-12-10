Task force reviewing Iowa AEAs seeking more data

The task force lawmakers created to suggest improvements in Iowa’s Area Education Agencies has decided it needs more information before issuing a report.

The legislature made changes this year to the funding and structure of AEAs, which provide special education and other services to Iowa schools. Adam Magliari, the superintendent of the Mediapolis school district, is on the task force that met for five hours yesterday.

“Great conversation, but it’s all qualitative,” he said. “We need some quantitative measures in here as well.”

The task force is requesting information about special ed funding, AEA staffing, and the impact of the new law. The panel plans to reconvene early next year.

(By Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio)