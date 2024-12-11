Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell agrees to contract extension

Iowa State is rewarding football coach Matt Campbell with a contract extension. Campbell has agreed to a new eight year deal that will run through the end of the 2032 season. A three time Big-12 Coach of the Year, Campbell has led the Cyclones to their first 10 win season in program history.

“It has been rewarding to see the amazing impact Coach Campbell, and his staff, have had over the past decade on our University, athletics department, and the young men in our football program,” said ISU Athletic director Jamie Pollard. “Given all the uncertainty currently facing college athletics, it was critical that we moved quickly to solidify the future of our football program. Matt is the perfect fit for Iowa State University and I am thrilled he wants to continue to lead our program. Leadership continuity is essential to any organization’s long-term success. This is a great day for Cyclone fans.”

ISU is 10-3 and ranked 18th after a 46-19 loss to Arizona State in the Big 12 Championship game and will play 13th ranked Miami in the Pop Tarts Bowl in Orlando on December 28th.

“My family and I are extremely grateful for the faith and commitment shown to our program by our President, Dr. Wintersteen, and our Athletics Director, Jamie Pollard,” Campbell said. “It is an honor to be associated with a great university and community, and I am thankful to work with great leaders, administrators and student-athletes. I look forward to finishing the 2024 season strong while continuing to grow this program and pursuing excellence in the classroom and on the field.”