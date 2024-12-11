Northwest Iowa teen among four honored with Governor’s Lifesaving Awards

A 19 year old from northwest Iowa has received the Governor’s Lifesaving with Valor Award in a ceremony at the Iowa Capitol.

In February of last year, Joseph Salmon of Spirit Lake was ice fishing with his mom when they saw a Jeep plunge thru the ice. Salmon, who was 17 at the time, pulled the 83 year old driver from the partially submerged vehicle. Eight months after the rescue, Salmon was critically wounded in a hunting accident. Corey McConnell, a man Salmon now calls dad, said the young man is a hero in more ways than one.

“He was still in ICU at this time last year. Couldn’t walk or talk yet, awaiting another brain surgery,” McConnell said during an interview.

McConnell was on the shore the day the high schooler pulled the elderly man from the water and McConnell was emotional as he watched Salmon rise from a chair and walk toward the governor today at the state Capitol. Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens told the crowd he wasn’t sure he could read the citation honoring Salmon.

“For his remarkable courage and unwavering resolve in the face of danger, Joseph Salmon is receiving the Lifesaving Award with Valor. Joseph was unable to attend last year’s ceremony due to a hunting accident that kept him hospitalized for an extended period of time, so we are grateful that he is here today and we get to honor him,” Bayens said, his voice wavering with emotion.

Salmon’s mother, Jen, told reporters the word perseverance best describer her son and Joseph tries to deflect the attention he’s getting.

“Hold on! Wait, wait, wait,” he said during a brief interview in the Capitol.

Salmon offered a strong, “Thank you,” to his schoolmates for their support and mentioned the name of Charlie Sires. Salmon’s mother and McConnell also praised Sires, the Okoboji sixth grader who drew a picture of Salmon that’s featured on t-shirts being sold to raise money to cover Salmon’s medical expenses.

“She’s a pretty special person in Joe’s life now, has become a special person,” McConnell said. Jen Salmon added: “Still can’t beat her in chess, though.” The three then shared a laugh.

Six other Iowans were recognized today for heroic actions that saved lives. Evan Scheck of Spirit Lake was honored for rescuing two boys who’d been swept into the Little Sioux River in early May of this year. The state’s public safety commissioner described the scene in Spencer.”After reaching the boys, Evan found them both clearly in shock, with one constantly muttering to himself that he did not want to die,” Bayens said. “…For his selfless heroism in dire circumstances, Evan Scheck is being honored with the Lifesaving Award with Valor.”

Tyler Borneman of Cedar Falls, a volunteer coach for the girls basketball team at Waterloo West High School, was honored today with a Governor’s Lifesaving Award. Last January, the team’s head coach had a heart attack during practice and collapsed in a hallway. Bayens said Borneman did CPR for four minutes until EMTs arrived. “Medical professionals later acknowledged that Tyler’s actions had a significant impact in his colleague surviving what otherwise would have been a fatal event,” Bayens said.

Randy Hartley of Adel was recognized with the Governor’s Outstanding Service Award for his actions at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center. He provided critical assistance to a co-worker who arrived at the center with symptoms indicating she had suffered a stroke. Three Oelwein policemen received the Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor for saving a man from a burning apartment building. The award is named for the five Waterloo brothers who were killed in action during World War II when the USS Juneau was attacked and sunk.