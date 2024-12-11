Washington County passes first reading of wind turbine ordinance

The Washington County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that restricts where wind turbines can be built.

The vote came Tuesday following a public hearing on the issue Monday. Washington County farmer Greg Coch told KCRG TV that he supports the ordinance.

“”It gives a lot of different people a voice cause a lot of people don’t want them. They don’t want them in their view-scape. They don’t want them in their environment and it gives those people an opportunity to have more of a setback than you would ordinarily see,” Coch said at the public hearing. Coch urged supervisors to pass the ordinance at their meeting Tuesday.

Linda Boston was raised on a farm and told KCRG TV that she’s against the ordinance. “It’s really not going to help us here immediately, it just helps in the long run. Our carbon footprint. And shouldn’t we be concerned about having the most healthy environment that we can for our world?” Boston said. The ordinance requires a guarantee that new wind turbines would not impact the value of any property within two miles. It also requires turbines to be at least one mile away from most gathering places such as schools, libraries, and churches unless there is a written agreement.

Supervisor Jack Seward Junior spoke about the ordinance before the vote. ”In my estimate, the whole basis for the industry as it exists today is a political push adopted by “big government” intending to fight “climate change” by removing carbon fuels from the economy,” Seward said. Supervisor Bob Yoder also expressed doubts about the turbines.

“They talk about green energy and I don’t think it’s as environmentally friendly as what they’re billed to be,” Yoder said.

Supervisor Marcus Fedler says ordinance provides a way for both sides to give their input. ”So I’m looking forward to hearing from the people and let the people that want these, they still have to provide a reasonable reason why we should discriminate against other folks that don’t have a seat at the table,” Fedler said. The Washington County Supervisors need to approve the ordinance two more times before it passes.