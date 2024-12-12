Early numbers show western Iowa lagging behind in deer harvest

The DNR reports the number of deer taken in the early archery and other seasons was down about five percent leading into the first gun season.

The DNR’s Pete Hildreth says early gun totals are looking good. “During the first four days of the 2024 gun one seasons. So that’d be December 7th through the 10th, we had approximately 24,600 deer harvested and reported statewide,” Hildreth says. “That is a 4% increase of the season prior, and about two and a half percent higher than the five-year average,” he says.

Hildreth is the Conservation and Recreation Division administrator and spoke during the Natural Resources Commission meeting today. He says hunters in eastern Iowa have seen the best success. “Eastern Iowa is showing strong harvest rates relative to past years, whereas much of western Iowa is lagging considerably,” he says. Hildreth says the lower deer totals in western Iowa are due to the impact of Epizootic Hemmorrhagic Disease or EHD on deer. Hildreth says they confirmed another disease in three new counties during the first shotgun deer season. Davis, Wapello and Shelby counties all had deer samples that tested positive for chronic wasting disease for the first time.

There are now 26 of the 99 counties with confirmed CWD cases, and 14 of those counties have only one confirmed case. “Unfortunately, nine of those counties with one detection have come online just since 2023, meaning that CWD is moving across our landscape, but not necessarily taking root,” Hildreth says. The second gun deer season starts on Saturday.