Forecast calls for freezing rain as many Iowa roads may become ice rinks

Wind chills dipped as low as 20 below in parts of northern Iowa this morning, with air temperatures in the negative teens.

National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Martin says this will likely be the coldest day Iowans have felt since January, and more scattered snow is on the way.

“We’re expecting precipitation to spread over much of the state by late in the day tomorrow,” Martin says, “and temperatures will likely be cold enough to support freezing rain.”

That freezing rain translates to black ice on roads and Martin says driving may become hazardous.

“We’re looking at an icing of up to a 10th of an inch, maybe a few spots up to as much as two-tenths of an inch, which may cause some travel concerns,” Martin says. “As we go through Friday night into Saturday morning, we’re going to see temperatures continue to warm and actually go above freezing, which should eventually put an end to the icing concerns as we move over just a straight liquid rain.”

The forecast calls for the precipitation to end later on Saturday while Sunday should be dry with highs that are decent for December in Iowa in the 30s and 40s.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)