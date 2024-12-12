Iowans can start 2025 off with a good hike in the hills

Many Iowans already have big plans for New Year’s Eve, so the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is suggesting anyone who loves the outdoors to take part in an event on New Year’s Day.

Sherry Arntzen, chief of the DNR’s Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau, says what are known as First Day Hikes are being held on January 1st at dozens of Iowa’s state parks.

“It’s just a fantastic way for people to get out and start the year,” Arntzen says. “Everybody makes New Year’s resolutions, and if one of them is to get healthy, why not go out and enjoy getting healthy in our state parks?”

The First Day Hikes tradition started in Iowa in 2012 as a way of launching the new year with a new outlook on the outdoors and getting healthy. Arntzen says participants are surrounded by the quiet beauty of nature in winter, and they experience spectacular views, beautiful settings and the cultural treasures offered by Iowa’s state parks.

“A lot of our parks, people don’t realize, are open year-round,” Arntzen says, “weather, obviously dependent for road conditions, but it’s a great way to get out and enjoy the outdoors in the off-season when people don’t typically think of going outside.”

First Day Hikes are being offered in 45 of Iowa’s state parks on the first day of 2025, and there are essentially two different types of hikes:

“This year, we have 19 parks that are offering hosted guided hikes. They have a meeting area, and you actually tour along with either a park person or a friends group member,” Arntzen says. “A number of them have refreshments available, hot cocoa or snacks, and it starts at a designated time.”

The other 26 hikes are self-guided and while most of them are just one or two miles, some are longer, depending on the location.