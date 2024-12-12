Podcast sparks new lead in case of long-missing Mason City woman

Investigators from Iowa and Wisconsin will be working together on a new lead in the case of former Mason City TV anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit, who vanished nearly 30 years ago.

The Wood County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Department has confirmed they are working with the Mason City Police Department as they are focusing on a man named Christopher Revak, a Wisconsin Rapids man who killed himself in a jail cell in Missouri in 2009 while facing a homicide charge in the 2007 death of a woman.

Investigators also believe he’s responsible for the death of another woman in 2006 in Wisconsin.

The Douglas County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Department has suggested that Revak may be involved with more deaths in other states.

A reporter for the “Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases” true crime podcast learned that Revak’s first wife once lived in Mason City in 1995, the same year Huisentruit disappeared.

Authorities are planning to meet later this month in Wood County to review their case files, compare notes and hopefully find or eliminate a possible connection.

(By Bob Fisher, KLKK, Clear Lake)