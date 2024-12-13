Giant holiday lights display in central Iowa is considered ‘Instagram heaven’

Only about two weeks remain to visit one of Iowa’s largest holiday displays, and one of very few you can walk through to admire the dazzling array of lights, decorations, and interactive exhibits.

Andrew Gogerty is spokesman for Reiman Gardens on the Iowa State University campus, which is hosting what it calls Winter Wonderscape.

“We have nearly 200,000 lights that are strung throughout our 17 acres of the gardens, and when people come, they’ll be along about three quarters of a mile of lighted walking paths. It’s all ADA accessible,” Gogerty says. “People can just enjoy lots of different Christmas displays, everything from lighted tunnels to a lake of lights.”

It’s an annual tradition for the gardens in Ames to be transformed to a glittering sensory experience.

“One of the most popular spots is always our barn and our children’s garden, which has a giant disco ball in it, lights flash off of it, it’s coordinated to the music,” Gogerty says. “You’ll see just lots of lots of different ages of folks having fun in that area.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture the magic of the season.

“I consider Winter Wonderscape Instagram heaven. For those that love to come and take selfies, love to just take unique photos with gorgeous displays,” Gogerty says. “It’s really such a such a pretty event. We even have couples that get engaged every year at this event.”

The Winter Wonderscape is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 5 to 9 PM through December 28th. It will also be open on December 23rd.

For tickets, visit: https://reimangardens.com/