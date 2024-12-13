Hinson among those raising concerns about D.C. safety

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is among a group of Republicans expressing concern about public safety in Washington, D.C.

During a subcommittee hearing in the U.S. House this week, Hinson suggested visitors think twice about booking a trip to the nation’s capital. “When you hear 274 homicides in 2023, they may have to come here for work and other things,” she said, “but they are still certainly afraid.”

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told Hinson the city set a record number of tourists in 2023 and the violent crime rate in the district is down 32% from last year.

“You will never hear anybody say more loudly than me that any level of violence in our city is unacceptable,” Bowser said.

Hinson replied: “People are still concerned about the level of violent crime here in the city and while we have seen that decline, last year was the District’s deadliest in more than two decades.”

Hinson and other Republicans on the panel said they’re concerned about safety for visitors who’ll be attending the presidential inauguration on January 20. Hinson accused the D.C. mayor of enabling “anti-police rhetoric” during protests in the summer of 2020 and she said D.C. leaders must do more to reduce carjackings, assaults and thefts.

“My office welcomes Iowans to Washington, D.C. every single day. Whether it’s a middle school history class or a family that’s here on vacation, it is my priority that every single Iowan who comes here feels safe,” Hinson said during a conference call with Iowa reporters on Thursday. “…I believe our nation’s capital should set the example for a safe, secure and clear environment.”

Bowser, while appearing before a House Appropriations Subcommittee this week, said the vast majority of crimes in the city are committed by a small group of people. She and other D.C. officials are asking congress to ensure more of those charged with committing a felony in the District of Columbia are prosecuted. Federal law calls for those cases to be handled in federal courts, but since mid-2023, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has cited inadequate staffing and declined to prosecute over two-thirds of felony arrests presented to his office.

President-elect Trump suggested during the campaign he would dissolve the local government in Washington, D.C. and have the federal government run everything in the District.