More snow possible for Iowa tomorrow and Thursday

Forecasters say more wintery weather is likely in the week ahead, after a weekend punctuated by an ice storm that coated many areas of the state in ice a quarter-inch thick, which brought travel to a standstill in many communities.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Fowle says the next storm system will move in tomorrow.

“We do have a chance of a little bit of light snow or rain or snow on Tuesday,” Fowle says. “We have a weak weather system that’s going to move across on Tuesday, and then a little bit colder on Wednesday, behind that first system, and then it bears watching, we have another system on Thursday. That one could be a little bit stronger.”

Fowle says forecasters are still trying to gauge the severity of that approaching Thursday storm.

“There’s some uncertainty exactly where the heaviest precipitation may fall,” Fowle says. “Right now, it appears it may clip portions of far northern and northeastern Iowa, but we’re going to have to keep a close eye on that one. That one could bring some wintry precipitation as well as some strong and gusty winds.”

The first day of winter is this coming Saturday. The Climate Prediction Center says Iowa could be in for a warm Christmas holiday in nine days, with no mention of snowfall.

(Additional reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)