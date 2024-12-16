First Glitter Factory shop caters to Iowans with ADHD

A first-in-the-state combination store and craft studio is now open in central Iowa that’s geared towards people with ADHD.

The Glitter Factory in Des Moines offers classes, crafts and activities like moss art, button making and beading at what are called “hyper fixation stations.”

Store founder Britney Brown works as a neurodiversity consultant and says she’s constantly honing her techniques for making the place more neurodivergent-friendly.

“We shift, we find a new way, we figure out a new strategy, we figure out a new learning tool,” Brown says, “and that allows me to create a more accessible space in real time, which is different, but also very valuable.”

Brown was diagnosed with autism and ADHD as an adult and she says she saw the demand for a store like hers from the neurodivergent community online.

“There was this meme that was floating around on the socials for the last year or so that’s like, best business idea ever: somebody take everybody’s ADHD craft hoards and turn them into a library,” Brown says, “and that’s almost exactly what I’ve done.”

The store also offers “Blind Date with a Hobby” sessions where people can sign up for a random craft that will be revealed to them in class.

In addition, there’s a subscription service for $25 that will deliver a new craft to your home every month. The studio doubles as a sensory-friendly co-working space.

(By Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)