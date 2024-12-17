Iowans are warned to use space heaters safely or risk a fire

Saturday will mark the first day of winter, though Iowans have already been dealing with frigid temperatures for weeks and many are using alternative heat sources, like space heaters.

That extra heat can bring extra risks.

Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says if you’re using a space heater, never plug it into an extension cord.

“Make sure that it’s plugged directly into an outlet,” Bruce says. “Your electrical system is designed to pop a breaker if there’s an issue within that device, so it does not keep pulling a load and overheating that system.”

The chief also recommends moving everything away from the space heater, especially anything that might burn.

“Sadly, we do see where they’ll put an alternative energy source in, and somebody has combustibles stacked very close to it,” he says. “They either fall over or get knocked into it, or just the radiant heat because of proximity will ignite those. Then, we typically get into a room and contents, or a full-fledged structure fire.”

Bruce recommends checking other potential fire hazards, like Christmas decorations, ovens and stoves.

“You’re going to be bringing in these decorations, these potential alternative ignition sources that could create a fire,” said Bruce. “Plus, usually, you have the traditional added cooking, and occupants within the house, families coming in, and friends coming in to stay. So, just a once-over to make sure they’re operating can be a saving grace, as well.”

The National Fire Protection Association says home heating sources are the country’s leading causes of home fires and home fire injuries, and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.

(Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)