Iowa’s six Electoral College votes cast for Trump-Vance ticket

Iowa’s Electoral College votes were cast this morning at the Iowa Capitol.

Leanne Pellett of Atlantic — co-chair of Cass County Republicans — is among the six Electors who cast their ballots for Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance.

“Very happy,” Pellett said. “He’s where we need to be in the country — Donald Trump.”

Pellett, an at-large Elector, said the Electoral College itself is critical to ensuring small states like Iowa have a say in the presidential race or a candidate could win the popular vote by merely by campaigning in large states.

“The Electoral College — we have to keep that,” Pellett said. “It was set up right from the beginning and that’s where it needs to stay.”

Third congressional district Elector Jack Vanderflught of Osceola is a government and history teacher. “This process is a unique one in the world and I get a chance to participate in that today and I’m very excited about that,” he said, “and to be able to not only represent the people, but to be able to share this experience with my students and maybe encourage them to be involved in the future.”

Each Elector signed a document that is being forwarded to congress for the Electoral College count that happens in January. Justin Wasson of Cedar Rapids, the Elector from the Second Congressional District, said it was an honor to cast his vote and complete the paperwork. “I didn’t sign it like I do with my credit card, which is a bunch of squiggles,” Wasson said. “This was a pretty good signature.”

Merle Miller, an Elector from the First Congressional District, said this election was the first time he’s been involved in Marshall County politics. “I’ve got to say it’s very exciting,” Miles said. “I’ve been waiting and anticipating this moment, to get President Trump back into office.”

Steve Scheffler, an At-Large Elector, is the long-time president of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition and he’s the Republican National Committeeman for Iowa. Scheffler said after 54 years of being involved in G-O-P politics, this is the first time he’s been an Elector. “I love Donald Trump and I thought, ‘Well, I’m not getting any younger, so I’d love to do it,'” Scheffler said.

Garrison Oppman was the sixth Elector, representing Iowa’s fourth congressional district.