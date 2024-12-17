Missouri River, Big Sioux River paddlefish licenses now on sale

Paddlefish licenses are now on sale for the Missouri and Big Sioux River season which starts in February.

Iowa DNR Western Iowa Regional Fisheries Supervisor, Chris Larson, says they have 950 resident licenses that will be sold in the first round through December 31st. “And then at that time, if not, all the licenses have sold, which for the last, well ever since we started it almost ten years ago, we’ve never sold out of licenses. So from January 1st to January 7th, anglers can purchase a second license if they would choose to do so,” he says.

Larson says they also have 50 non resident licenses “We’ve almost come close or have sold out non-residents almost every year, but resident licenses would sell on average since we started this around 300,” he says. Paddlefish are not caught through the traditional fishing method of casting out bait on a hook. “Paddlefish are filter feeders, and so you really can’t catch them on a typical hook and line with a lure. You got to use a weighted treble hook, and you lower it down to the deeper water areas, and then you jerk it up and hope to snag one,” Larson says.

Some areas of the state have been impacted by the drought and then a wet spring, but Larson says not the Missouri River. “You know, there’s just such a gigantic watershed that water levels south of Gavins Point (Dam) are mostly regulated by the core for navigation during the navigation season, which is usually March 15th through about the first of December,” Larson says. “And then they do have winter flows that go from this time of year until that March date.”

Larson says the paddlefish tend to hang out in deeper water in the winter around the wing dikes from Sioux City all the way to the Iowa border. He says they don’t move much in the winter, but do a lot of traveling when things warm up. “We did about a five-year tagging study, and we’ve had those fish caught down by Tennessee in the Mississippi River and clear up to the Quad Cities on the Mississippi River, and then all the way up to Gavins Point Dam,” he says.

The fish have a big paddle that sticks out in front of their face called a rostrum that they use to help navigate through the water. Larson says it’s a sensory organ to figure out where the little zooplankton they eat might be. You can find out how to get a paddlefish license on the DNR website.