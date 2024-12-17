Trump sues over Des Moines Register Iowa Poll

Fox News is reporting President-elect Donald Trump is accusing the Des Moines Register and the manager of its “Iowa Poll” of election interference.

According to Fox News, the lawsuit was filed last night in Polk County District Court and it accuses The Register and pollster J. Ann Selzer of consumer fraud for an Iowa Poll released the weekend before the November election. It showed Vice President Kamala Harris with a narrow lead over Trump in Iowa. Trump wound up winning the state by 13 points.

Selzer has managed the Iowa Poll since 1987. During a weekend appearance on Iowa Press on Iowa PBS, Selzer said she doesn’t know why the polling method she’s used for decades produced a result that so different from the election outcome.

“I’m mystified about what the motivation anybody thinks I had and would act on in such a public poll. I don’t understand it,” Selzer said. “…The idea that I intentionally set up to deliver this response, when I’ve never done that before, I’ve had plenty of opportunities to do it, it’s not my ethic.”

Selzer said there’s not a shred of evidence to suggest she produced a poll showing Harris with a lead because she was “in cahoots with somebody.”

According to Fox News, Trump’s lawsuit alleges the Iowa Poll was “fiction” and Iowa consumers were deceived by its findings. Trump had criticized the poll during a campaign event in Pennsylvania shortly after it was released.

“We have acknowledged” the poll “did not reflect the ultimate margin of President Trump’s Election Day victory in Iowa,” a spokesperson for The Des Moines Register said in a statement released this morning, noting the newspaper has released the “full demographics, crosstabs.. as well as a technical explanation from our pollster.

“…We stand by our reporting on this matter and believe this lawsuit is without merit.”

Trump is also suing CBS News for an interview it aired with Harris. ABC and one of its anchors this week agreed to pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit over remarks made about Trump during an interview on a Sunday news program.

