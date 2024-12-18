Forecast calls for more of a brownish-green Christmas for Iowa

Iowans who are dreaming of a White Christmas may have to head further north.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff says the long-range forecast now reaches December 25th, and it does -not- appear there will be any measurable snowfall on the ground during the middle of next week.

“We’re looking at chances for above-normal temperatures,” Hagenhoff says, “so while we can’t completely rule out an outlier event with some snow in there, it certainly looks unlikely that we’ll have a white Christmas this year.”

While school kids and anyone with nostalgic memories of snowy holidays may be disappointed, the news is likely welcome for anyone who will have to make a long drive, but Hagenhoff says there’s still a chance of snow, though it’s slim.

“At this point, it’s hard to pin down what exactly the temperatures will look like, but this time of year, average temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s across the area,” Hagenhoff says. “So if we’re looking at above-normal temperatures, we could certainly see temperatures in the 40s or maybe close to 50, depending on how the pattern plays out as it gets a little closer.”

Scattered snow is in the forecast for tomorrow, but little accumulation is expected, and whatever snow does fall is likely to melt before the 25th, if temperatures warm.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City contributed to this story.)