Iowa to retire Caitlin Clark’s jersey

The University of Iowa Athletics Department has announced plans to retire the iconic No. 22 of Hawkeye women’s basketball legend, Caitlin Clark, during a ceremony scheduled for Feb. 2, 2025, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I’m forever proud to be a Hawkeye and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball,” Clark said. “It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni. It will be a great feeling to look up in the rafters and see my jersey alongside those that I’ve admired for so long.”

Clark will be in attendance for the game against USC on Feb. 2, 2025. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m.

Clark is a two-time recipient of the Wooden, Naismith, Wade, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Honda Cup and AAU Sullivan awards. She was named 2024 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year by THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) and 2024 Athlete of the Year by TIME Magazine. The two-time consensus National Player of the Year and Academic All-America Team Member of the Year led the Hawkeyes to two national runners-up finishes in 2023 and 2024 and three Big Ten Tournament titles (2022, 2023, 2024). She is also a three-time winner of the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award and is the first-ever three-time winner of the Dawn Staley Award.

Clark, who now plays for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, is the only player in NCAA Division I men’s or women’s basketball history to lead her conference in scoring and assists in four consecutive seasons. Clark led the nation in 10 different offensive categories, including averaging 31.6 points and 8.9 assists per game and also broke the NCAA women’s tournament scoring record during the Hawkeyes’ final NCAA Tournament run.