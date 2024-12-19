Hinson says she stands with Trump in fight over year-end funding bill

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion is praising President-elect Trump’s pressure campaign that has derailed a bipartisan deal to keep the federal government operating.

“I think President Trump’s right,” Hinson said. “President Trump overwhelmingly won this election and the American people did vote for disruption and change and I stand with him in this fight.”

Elon Musk took to his social media platform to criticize the now-abandoned spending and policy package early Wednesday and a few hours later President-elect Trump called on Republicans to start over, with a clean spending plan that includes raising the limit on the federal government’s allowed to borrow.

“I think we should be clearing the deck so that President Trump has a running start in January,” Hinson said this morning during a conference call with Iowa reporters.

An extension of the Farm Bill, more disaster assistance and allowing E15 be sold year-round were included in the now-abandoned package. Hinson told reporters she’s hoping all those elements are inserted in whatever alternative emerges. “I don’t have a crystal ball. I wish I did and I wish it was giving me the news that all these great things were going to included in whatever package we’re going to vote on in the next few days,”

The latest version of a year-end funding package for the federal government does not include a provision for year-round sale of E15. The head of Growth Energy, a trade association for the biofuels industry, says leaving that ethanol-boosting proposal “on the cutting room floor is like putting coal in the stocking of America’s drivers, farmers and rural communities.”