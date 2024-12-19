Top cop in north-central Iowa town quits amidst probe

Webster City Police Chief Shiloh Mork resigned on Wednesday in the wake of an investigation by city officials into allegations about his service.

A few of the allegation include falsifying a summons in a criminal case document, fabricated an FBI investigation and criminal charges involving city administration and engaged in intimidation and isolation of a co-worker through falsified information.

The press release states the investigation into those allegations included investigations that Chief Mork fabricated stories to a city co-worker about other city employees, including false claims of fraud, racketeering and money laundering for a cartel as well as invented FBI investigation and false claims that he was being asked to testify before a grand jury.

Mork was placed on administrative leave on November 18th.

He began working with the Webster City Police Department in 2000 as a patrolman, was promoted to sergeant in 2002 and has been police chief since 2014.

Sergeant Eric McKinley has served as acting chief since Mork was put on leave.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)