Those pretty poinsettias are not a cause for poisoning concerns

Can poinsettias kill you?

There’s a long-standing rumor about the red-and-green flowers traditionally associated with Christmas being deadly if eaten.

Janna Day, a nurse and the education and outreach manager at the Iowa Poison Control Center, says that’s simply an urban legend that is not true.

“Unfortunately, poinsettias have really gotten a bad reputation over the years, and a lot of folks think that they are poisonous and that they could hurt you or even kill you,” Day says, “but what we have found is that really they’re not as toxic as maybe we once thought.”

One study found that a child would have to eat as many as 500 poinsettia leaves to become poisoned. Aside from that, Day says the leaves taste terrible so no one would likely ever eat a lethal dose of them. They’re a lovely plant, she says, and they shouldn’t concern you.

“Swallowing some of the leaves could cause some mild stomach upset and make you not feel great, but you would have to ingest a lot of the leaves to really get quite ill,” Day says. “We feel like it’s okay to have those poinsettias in your home, and give them to your family members who are in the nursing homes, and those types of things. They are really quite low risk.”

Sometimes dogs, cats and other pets will nibble the leaves of houseplants, or even chew them down to the stem, so are these decorative flowers a risk to Fido and Fluffy?

“Were not as concerned with the poinsettias and poinsettia leaves with pets,” Day says. “They could cause some upset stomach, but it would take quite a lot of the leaves to make that pet ill.” Other plants that may appear in your house during the year-end holidays could pose a more significant threat.

Day says to take care with holly berries and mistletoe as they -can- be poisonous. If you have a question or concern, call the Sioux City-based Iowa Poison Control Center anytime at 1-800-222-1222.

The poinsettia is native to Mexico and dates back centuries to when the Aztecs cultivated them to be more like trees that grew to be ten feet high. Seventeenth-century Franciscan priests in Mexico used poinsettias in nativity processions, the first recorded use for a Christmas celebration, though they weren’t called poinsettias then. That didn’t come until Joel Robert Poinsette introduced the plant to the U.S. in 1825 while he was the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico. The plants were later named to honor him.