Paton man charged with murder in son’s death

A Paton man is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond after being charged in the death of his two-month-old son.

Twenty-six-year old Nolan Roger Wilson called for emergency services back in September, saying his son had blood coming out of his mouth and was not breathing. First responders say the child was dead when they arrived.

An autopsy from the state medical examiner determined the infant’s cause of death was head injuries that included multiple hemorrhages on the head and eyes. Wilson is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and domestic abuse.

Wilson’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 30th.

(By Abby Ward, KCIM, Carol)