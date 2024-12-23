Supreme Court upholds Orange City rental inspection ordinance

The Iowa Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that said Orange City’s mandatory inspections of rental properties are unconstitutional.

Attorneys for renters and landlords argued the ordinance which required city inspections of rental properties could result in warrants and police involvement if inspectors find suspicious activity. They said that could lead to “unreasonable searches and seizures” that are unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court ruling says the warrants and inspections may be justified in many situations, and the ordinance does allow options, such as private inspectors doing the inspection instead of the city getting warrants.